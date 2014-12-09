(Corrects spelling of name from Unger to Ungar in fourth
paragraph)
WASHINGTON Dec 8 The operator of a stock
exchange that allowed clients to use bitcoins to trade in
certain securities was ordered by U.S. regulators to pay $68,000
to resolve claims that he did not register the exchanges.
During 2012 and 2013, Ethan Burnside and his company, BTC
Trading Corp, operated two online exchanges through which
account holders could buy, sell and trade securities of
companies in the virtual currency business, the Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Monday in announcing the settlement.
Burnside and BTC neither admitted nor denied the charges.
Burnside agreed to be barred from the securities industry
but would be able to reapply after two years. His lawyer, Steve
Ungar, said in a statement that they were pleased the SEC had
approved the settlement, and that Burnside worked to protect
website users and to cooperate with the SEC.
The exchanges had solicited more than 10,000 users who
opened online accounts and executed more than 425,000 trader,
the SEC said.
The settlement requires Burnside to pay $58,387 in profits
and interest, and a penalty of $10,000.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)