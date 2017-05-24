NEW YORK May 23 Companies creating and issuing
tokens to raise capital for their projects have a responsibility
to protect their investors, said a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission official on Tuesday, the first public comments on the
issue made by an agency employee.
So-called "initial coin offerings" (ICOs) are the current
rage among startups in the blockchain space, enabling new
companies with a technology idea to skip banks and venture
capital firms when raising capital.
The blockchain is a public online ledger of transactions
that first became well known as the software underpinning
bitcoin, the first digital currency.
"Whether or not you are regulated by the SEC, you still have
fiduciary duties to your investors," said Valerie Szczepanik,
the head of the SEC's distributed ledger group. "If you want
this industry to flourish, protection of investors should be at
the forefront."
The SEC official, who is also an assistant director of the
commission's division of enforcement, spoke at a panel
discussion at the Consensus blockchain conference in New York.
Szczepanik, however, stressed that her views were her own
and did not reflect that of the SEC.
She urged the token issuers to have built-in protection
mechanisms for investors and full and fair disclosure.
"At the SEC, we like to facilitate capital-raising, but at
the same time, we want to ensure a fair market," said
Szczepanik.
These ICOs have raised red flags due to a lack of regulatory
oversight. Some market participants say ICOs could be illegal
because the companies are selling tokens that can be considered
securities, which fall under the SEC's jurisdiction.
"Whether a token is a security or not is a fact or
circumstance-based thing and you have to really pick it apart,"
Szczepanik said.
In a separate panel discussion on Monday, Peter Van
Valkenburgh, director of research at cryptocurrency advocacy
group Coin Center, issuers should stop referring to the sale of
their assets as initial coin offerings.
"It's like painting a target on yourself. Because, what does
an organization like the SEC regulate? They regulate IPOs," said
Van Valkenburgh, referring to initial public offerings. "Why
would you adopt the terminology of the regulator when you’re
building a thing you hope they don't regulate?"
