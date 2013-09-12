WASHINGTON, Sept 12 A federal prosecutor will become the next head of the Boston office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission starting in late October, the agency announced on Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Levenson will replace longtime Boston office head David Bergers, who departed earlier this year.

Levenson will join the ranks with other high-profile former federal prosecutors at the SEC, including SEC Chair Mary Jo White, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and the SEC's two enforcement division co-chiefs Andrew Ceresney and George Canellos, both former prosecutors.

Boston is home to many of the country's largest mutual funds and hedge funds, as well as some prominent banks and other financial institutions.

As head of the office, Levenson will oversee both enforcement and examination activities.

In addition to working as an assistant U.S. Attorney, he also serves as the chief of the Economic Crimes Unit.

He has worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts since 1989, and has been involved in investigations into securities, tax, insurance, bank and health care fraud.

He previously worked at Kaye, Scholer, Fierman, Hays & Handler in Washington D.C. from 1985 to 1987 and at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in New York.

He has an undergraduate degree and a law degree from Harvard University.

This marks the second hiring announcement this week for a regional office director position at the SEC.

On Wednesday, the SEC said a current staffer, Jina Choi, would serve as head of the San Francisco office.

Several other regional office director vacancies remain, including in Denver and Chicago.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)