Jan 22
* SEC says egan-jones, founder sean egan agree to 18-month bars
from rating
asset-backed and government securities issuers as nrsro
* SEC says egan-jones, egan settle charges they made willful
and material
misstatements when registering to become a
nationally-recognized credit
rating agency
* SEC says found egan-jones violated conflict-of-interest
provisions, and that
egan caused these violations
* SEC says egan-jones, egan have agreed to correct
deficiencies, and submit a
signed report detailing their steps
* SEC says egan-jones, egan consented to SEC order without
admitting or denying
findings