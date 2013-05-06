Swedish telco Rebtel seeks $20 mln cash injection for growth
STOCKHOLM, April 7 International calling service provider Rebtel wants to raise about $20 million in financing this year to accelerate growth, its chief executive said.
May 6 * SEC says charges city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with securities fraud * SEC accuses Harrisburg of issuing misleading public statements when its
financial condition was deteriorating * SEC says Harrisburg has agreed to settle charges, and agreed not to commit
securities fraud again; says Harrisburg neither admitted nor denied
wrongdoing * SEC says this is first time it has charged a municipality for misleading
statements made outside of its securities disclosure documents * SEC says Harrisburg failed to provide current information to municipal bond
investors who held hundreds of millions of dollars of bonds issued or
guaranteed by the city
NEW YORK, April 7 J.P. Morgan said on Friday South Africa will depart from its investment-grade emerging market bond indexes starting in late April, after Fitch downgraded the country's debt ratings to junk status earlier Friday.