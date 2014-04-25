BRIEF-Neurotrope to provide detailed Alzheimer's drug data in coming months
* Neurotrope CEO says 1 patient on the 20 mcg arm and 3 on the 40 mcg arm dropped out of the study: conf call
April 25 * SEC says charges six individuals with insider trading in stock of an
e-Commerce company prior to its acquisition by eBay Inc * SEC says also reaches first non-prosecution agreement with individual as part
of the case * SEC accused christopher saridakis of violating duty of trust as CEO of a unit
of GSI Commerce by tipping family members and friends about the acquisition * SEC says saridakis agreed to pay $664,822 and accept an officer-and-director
bar to settle with SEC * SEC says also filed related charges against five traders, and entered the
non-prosecution agreement with a trader who provided "extraordinary
cooperation" * SEC says the five traders and the individual will pay more than $490,000 in
their settlements
* Neurotrope CEO says 1 patient on the 20 mcg arm and 3 on the 40 mcg arm dropped out of the study: conf call
* Pembina to pay as much as C$1.52 bln in cash, 99.5 mln in shares