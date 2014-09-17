BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 17 * SEC charges n.y.-based high frequency trading firm latour trading llc with
violating net capital rule for broker-dealers, says imposes record $16
million penalty * SEC says latour operated without maintaining required minimum net capital on
19 of 24 reporting dates during a 2-year period * SEC says latour missed the mark by amounts ranging from $2 million to $28
million * SEC says latour's chief operating officer when the series of violations
began, nicolas niquet, agreed to pay $150,000 penalty to settle related
charges * SEC order settling administrative proceedings says defendants do not admit or
deny the regulator's findings * SEC says latour repeatedly miscalculated net capital amounts in 2010 and 2011
by failing to make proper "haircut" deductions from market value of its
proprietary securities positions and other positions
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan