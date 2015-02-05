BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
Feb 5 * SEC says charges four people in California insider trading ring, and that
those charged to pay more than $1.6 million to settle * SEC said ex-Barclays Capital analyst john gray and christian keller traded on
merger information that keller learned while working at 2 Silicon Valley
companies * SEC said gray and keller attempted to conceal trades in a brokerage account
held by gray's friend kyle martin * SEC said gray also tipped aaron shepard with non-public information to trade
in advance of corporate announcements * SEC said gray, keller, martin, shepard settled without admiting wrongdoing * SEC said keller had provided confidential information while working in
finance at Applied Materials Inc and Rovi Corp
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
SHANGHAI, May 4 China stocks were flat at midday on Thursday, as strong gains in small-caps offset a survey showing softer services sector activity which raised concerns over growing economic risks.