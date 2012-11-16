Nov 16
* Jpmorganchase & co to pay $222.4 million in
settlement with U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission -- court records
* JPMorgan does not admit or deny allegations in SEC complaint
-- court records
* SEC complaint alleges securities law violations over
offerings of residential
mortgage-backed securities by JPMorgan, Bear Stearns
* SEC says bear had undisclosed practice of negotiating cash
settlements with
loan originators -- court records
* SEC also alleged violations tied to inclusion of delinquent
loans in a $1.8
billion JPMorgan offering collateralized by loans purchased
from wmc mortgage
corp
* SEC says JPMorgan agrees to pay total $296.9 million to
settle SEC charges --
press statement
* SEC also says Credit Suisse Group AG agrees to pay
$120 million to
resolve allegations of misleading investors in rmbs offerings
* SEC says Credit Suisse misled investors in 75 rmbs
transactions through a
"bulk settlement" practice
* SEC says Credit Suisse also made misleading statements about
"first payment
default" provision in two rmbs offerings
* SEC says Credit Suisse also did not admit or deny allegations