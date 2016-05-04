BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
WASHINGTON May 4 The top U.S. securities regulator on Thursday charged two unregistered brokers, James Trolice and Lee Vaccaro, for allegedly using money raised for their limited liability companies to pay bills and gamble.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the two allegedly raised $6 million from more than than 100 investors by claiming their companies had a limited number of warrants to purchase common stock of a technology startup company that could be exercised at a high price.
The regulator said neither man was registered with the SEC or any state agency. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: