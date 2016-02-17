(Adds details, comments)
WASHINGTON Feb 17 The U.S. Securities and
Exchanges Commission proposed a new rule on Wednesday that it
said was designed to make the liquidation process for large
broker-dealers more orderly and efficient.
The new rule would implement part of the Dodd-Frank Wall
Street Reform law known as "Title II" that created an
alternative insolvency process for large financial companies.
The SEC said it would "help ensure that customers are
treated in a manner at least as beneficial as would have been
the case in a liquidation under the Securities Investor
Protection Act," referring to the established course currently
followed by broker-dealers in insolvency.
"This proposal will help ensure that in the event there is a
need for the orderly liquidation of a broker-dealer, the process
is handled in a manner that minimizes disruption and promotes
public confidence," said SEC Chair Mary Jo White in a statement.
Specfically the proposed rule, which was drafted after
consultation with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and
Securities Investor Protection Corporation, lays out how to
notify interested parties immediately that a liquidation
proceeding has begun by filing a notice and application for
protective decree in federal district court.
It also proposes the steps for transferring accounts to a
bridge company for determining claims and distributing assets,
and the roles of SIPC and the FDIC. Traditionally, SIPC, a
non-profit supported by broker-dealers created in the investor
protection act, oversees the liquidation of its bankrupt or
troubled members and works to return missing securities and cash
to customers. The better-known FDIC is a federal agency that,
among other things, manages bank receiverships and examines
banks for safety and consumer protection.
"The proposed rule would establish an orderly process for
the liquidation of a broker dealer whose failure might otherwise
pose a risk to the financial system," said FDIC Chairman Martin
Gruenberg in a statement.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Additional reporting by Doina
Chiacu)