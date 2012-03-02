By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 2
WASHINGTON, March 2 A federal judge in Los
Angeles has ordered the former chief executive officer of
Brookstreet Securities Corp to pay $10 million for his role in
selling risky mortgage products that led the firm to collapse at
the height of the financial crisis.
The firm and former CEO Stanley Brooks were charged by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with fraud in December
2009. The SEC had alleged that Brooks and his firm had regularly
sold risky mortgage-backed securities to customers with
conservative investment goals.
The SEC said that Judge David O. Carter in Los Angeles had
ruled in favor of the SEC on Feb. 23 and entered the final
judgment in the case on Thursday. Besides the $10 million
penalty, the SEC said Brooks would also pay more than $110,000
in disgorgement and prejudgment interest.
A lawyer for Brooks did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.