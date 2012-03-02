* SEC alleged fraud in sale of risky mortgage securities
* Judge: penalty reflects the maximum available
By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha
March 2 A federal judge in Los Angeles has
ordered the former chief executive officer of Brookstreet
Securities Corp to pay $10 million for his role in selling risky
mortgage products that led the firm to collapse at the height of
the financial crisis.
The Irvine, California-based firm and former CEO Stanley
Brooks were charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission with fraud in December 2009. The SEC had alleged that
Brooks and his firm had regularly sold risky mortgage-backed
securities to customers with conservative investment goals.
District Judge David O. Carter in Los Angeles ruled in favor
of the SEC on Feb. 23 and signed the judgment on Tuesday, but it
was not made public until Thursday. Besides the $10 million
penalty, the SEC said Brooks would also pay more than $110,000
in disgorgement and prejudgment interest.
In his order, Carter said the civil penalty reflects the
maximum amount for each violation.
A lawyer for Brooks did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
"Brooks' aggressive promotion and sale of risky mortgage
products to seniors and other risk-averse investors deserves the
maximum penalty possible, and that is what he got," said Robert
Khuzami, the director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.
"Those who direct such exploitative practices from the
boardroom will be held personally accountable and face severe
consequences for their egregious actions."
The SEC's lawsuit alleged that Brookstreet and Brooks sold
the unsuitable collateralized mortgage obligations to retail
customers, many of which were retirees, from 2004 to 2007.
In 2007, CMO prices dropped sharply, causing significant
losses and subjecting many investors to margin calls they could
not afford.
To prevent the firm from falling below regulatory net
capital requirements, the SEC alleged that Brooks oversaw the
liquidation of the CMO program accounts. That in turn led to the
unauthorized sale of fully paid-for CMOs from cash-only
accounts, and many investors suffered substantial losses.
In June 2007, Brookstreet failed to meet its capital
requirements and it shut down.
The SEC is awaiting a court decision in a separate
Brookstreet-related enforcement action filed in federal court in
Florida.
In that case, the SEC charged 10 former Brookstreet
registered representatives with making misrepresentations to
investors in the purchases and sales of risky CMOs.
Two representatives settled the charges, and the case
against the remaining eight representatives was tried in October
2011.