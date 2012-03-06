* SEC's Schapiro asks Congress for 18.5 percent budget boost
* Says SEC needs money to implement Dodd-Frank
* Says SEC will hire more economists, market experts
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 6 The chairman of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked Congress for a big
budget hike on Tuesday, pledging to use the extra funds to
improve outdated technologies and hire more examiners,
economists and other market experts.
"The rapidly expanding size and complexity of the markets
presents enormous oversight challenges," SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro said in prepared testimony before the House
appropriations panel that oversees the agency's budget.
"In FY 2013, the SEC will need to hire specialists in a
number of areas to strengthen our oversight of the markets,
protect against known risks, and best enable our markets to
facilitate economic growth."
For fiscal 2013, which starts in October of this year, the
SEC is requesting an 18.5 percent boost from its current fiscal
2012 budget of $1.32 billion.
The SEC's ability to convince lawmakers to agree to such a
large funding increase remains in doubt.
Although the SEC's budget is deficit-neutral and offset by
fees imposed on the industry, many of the Republicans who
control the House have been reluctant to support raising the
agency's funding amid concerns over the implementation of the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
The SEC has faced criticism in the past over whether it is
accurately judging any potential economic harm that may come
from its rules, an area that some lawmakers have focused on in
their efforts to slow down Dodd-Frank.
Last year, a federal appeals court overturned a Dodd-Frank
rule that would have made it easier for shareholders to nominate
directors to corporate boards. In its ruling, a three-judge
panel sided with the business groups challenging the rule and
said the SEC had failed to properly weigh the rule's economic
impact.
In an effort to convince lawmakers to boost the SEC's
funding, Schapiro pledged on Tuesday to use some of the extra
money toward bringing more economists on board.
"As the commission undertakes additional rulemaking and
evaluates existing rules, continued access to robust,
data-driven economic analyses is necessary to develop efficient
rules and evaluate the effectiveness of our existing
regulations," she said.
She also said more experts would be needed to carry out new
responsibilities under the Dodd-Frank law, particularly in the
area of over-the-counter derivatives.
"New staff also will be needed to help conduct risk-based
supervision of registered security-based swap dealers and
participants, including by using newly available data to
identify excessive risks or other threats to security-based swap
markets and investors," she added.