WASHINGTON, April 12 The chair of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission told a congressional budget
committee on Tuesday that it needs to boost staff numbers to
increase oversight of the growing field of investment advisers,
strengthen its cyber security and analyze risk in areas such as
exchange-traded funds.
"Additional funding is imperative if we are to continue the
agency's progress in fulfilling its responsibilities over our
increasingly fast, complex, and growing markets," SEC's Mary Jo
White said at a hearing on the regulator's budget request.
"Funding at the requested level will permit the agency to
hire an additional 250 staff in critical, core areas and
continue to improve our information technology so that we can
better oversee today's markets with the sophisticated tools
necessary to safeguard investors."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)