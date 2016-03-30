March 30 A San Francisco biotechnology venture
capitalist agreed to pay nearly $5.8 million to settle U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission charges he stole investor
money to pay for vacations in St. Bart's and Paris, Tiffany
jewelry, private jets and other expenses.
G. Steven Burrill, 71, and his firm Burrill Capital
Management LLC agreed to give up $4.785 million including
interest that he siphoned for personal use, and pay a $1 million
civil fine, the SEC said.
The firm's former chief legal officer Victor Hebert, 78, and
former controller Helena Sen, 62, agreed to pay respective
$185,000 and $90,000 civil fines, the SEC said.
All of the individual defendants also accepted securities
industry bans. None of the defendants admitted wrongdoing.
The SEC accused Burrill of having from December 2007 to
August 2013 misappropriated $18 million under the guise of
"advanced management fees" from Burrill Life Sciences Capital
Fund III, a $283 million fund whose investors included state
pension funds, public companies and other investors.
Burrill allegedly used the money to cover cash shortfalls in
his other businesses, and support a "lavish lifestyle" including
family vacations, gifts and other expenses, the SEC said.
The fund's investment committee told investors about the
misappropriation after discovering it in August 2013, the SEC
said.
"Burrill spent his fund's capital on whatever he pleased,
and elevated his own interests above those of investors," SEC
enforcement chief Andrew Ceresney said. "Even though they are
exempt from registration, venture capital advisers like Burrill
have fiduciary obligations to their clients."
Lawyers for Burrill and Sen did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Michael Shepard, a lawyer for Hebert, said his client has
been a lawyer for more than 50 years, and settled to put the
investigation behind him.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)