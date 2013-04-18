WASHINGTON, April 18 The chief executive of a
Chicago-based investment advisory firm will pay a penalty to
settle civil charges alleging he defrauded the California Public
Employers' Retirement System, federal securities regulators said
on Thursday.
Mesh Tandon, the head of Simran Capital Management, neither
admitted nor denied the findings by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. The SEC said he will pay $121,698 in
penalties, interest and disgorgement of ill-gotten gains.
The SEC said that Tandon misled CalPERS when he told the
pension fund that his firm satisfied its minimum assets under
management requirements - a key metric used by CalPERS when
screening for prospective advisers. He allegedly claimed to
manage at least $200 million, but in fact was only managing $80
million.