WASHINGTON Oct 1 Two state Republican parties
filed an appeal on Wednesday after a lower court dismissed their
complaint against a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule
that restricts campaign contributions by asset managers.
The appeal by the New York and Tennessee Republican parties
comes less than 24 hours after a U.S. District Court judge in
Washington, D.C. ruled that she had no jurisdiction to review
their complaint against the SEC's 2010 pay-to-play rule.
The Republicans are seeking a preliminary injunction against
the rule, and argue the restrictions it imposes on asset
managers who make campaign contributions infringe on free speech
rights. Their complaint was first filed in the summer, just
months before the upcoming 2014 midterm elections when
Republicans are hoping to regain control of the
Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh)