By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Jan 3 George Canellos, one of the
chief U.S. enforcers of securities laws, will leave his post at
the Securities and Exchange Commission later in January, the
agency said on Friday.
Canellos has served as co-head of the SEC's enforcement
division since last April and has held other leadership roles at
the SEC for four and a half years.
In his tenure at the SEC, Canellos has overseen a slew of
major investigations, including those stemming from the
financial crisis, and several major policy changes.
Last year Canellos and co-director Andrew Ceresney
instituted a controversial settlement policy of requiring
defendants in some cases to admit to wrongdoing, rather than
letting them neither admit nor deny charges.
Canellos was previously head of the SEC's New York office
and was then deputy director of enforcement. He briefly served
as acting director of the SEC's enforcement division, until
former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White took over as SEC chair
and appointed both Canellos and Ceresney to share the
responsibility.
At the SEC, Canellos had built a reputation for being
thoughtful and careful. William McLucas, who served as
enforcement director at the SEC for much of the 1990s and is now
a lawyer at the law firm WilmerHale, said the defense bar could
count on Canellos to consider all sides to an issue.
"Even when a defense lawyer might disagree with one of
George's decisions in a particular case, you could never say
that he did not listen carefully and consider all the contrary
arguments that were advanced," McLucas said.
His departure had been expected. Reuters previously reported
that Canellos and Ceresney were expected to share duties for a
limited time.
"George filled an incredibly important leadership role,"
White said in a statement. "He helped to improve coordination
between the enforcement and exam programs, streamline procedures
to expedite investigations, and better integrate our
investigative and trial functions."
Canellos has not yet determined his next career move, the
SEC said.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Karey Van Hall)