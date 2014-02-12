WASHINGTON Feb 12 The law firm Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy announced on Wednesday that it has rehired George Canellos, one of the former chief enforcers of U.S. securities laws.

Canellos left his post as the co-head of the enforcement division of the Securities and Exchange Commission in January. The agency said at the time he had not yet determined his next career move.

Canellos will become global head of Milbank's litigation department and will start in the middle of March, his old law firm said.

He previously had been a partner at Milbank before working at the SEC, first as head of the agency's New York office and later as deputy director and co-director of the enforcement division. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Amanda Kwan)