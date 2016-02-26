(Adds details of sanctions)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Feb 26 A former Capital One Financial Corp
analyst was ordered by a federal court in Philadelphia
to pay $13.5 million in sanctions for insider trading, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.
The ex-analyst, Nan Huang, was found liable in January in a
civil trial of using non-public sales data from Capital One, a
credit card issuer, to buy and sell stocks.
"Obviously, we're disappointed and we disagree with the
ruling," said Gregory Morvillo, Huang's New York-based lawyer.
"We will be considering our options over the coming days,"
Morvillo said.
The $13.5 million sanction requires Huang to return $4.4
million in profits he made from the illicit trading to the SEC.
He must also pay an additional penalty of double that amount, or
$8.8 million, according to an opinion by U.S. District Judge
Mark Kearney in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Huang's legal arguments were "unpersuasive," Kearney wrote.
Huang had argued that information he obtained from a non-public
database while working as a credit card fraud analyst for
Capital One, was "not material" compared with the scope of
information available to average investors, such as publicly
available stock research reports.
The SEC sued colleagues Nan Huang and Bonan Huang in January
2015 alleging they made hundreds, if not thousands, of keyword
searches on their company's private database for sales data on
at least 170 publicly traded companies from November 2013 to
January 2015.
According to the SEC, the Huangs, who are not related and
both Virginia residents when they worked for Capital One, used
the information to trade in accounts at numerous brokerages
ahead of quarterly sales announcements by the companies.
Nan Huang did not deny using Capital One's non-public
information, which the company's policies forbid.
Bonan Huang settled with the SEC in December, agreeing to
more than $4.7 million in penalties and other payments without
admitting or denying the allegations.
Both Huangs are Chinese nationals. They returned to China
after Capital One fired them last year.
