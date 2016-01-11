(Recasts with quotes, details from opening statements)
PHILADELPHIA Jan 11 A former Capital One
Financial Corp analyst accused of using the credit card
issuer's data to illegally trade in stocks relied on only a tiny
slice of all information available about those securities, his
lawyer told a jury on Monday.
The ex-employee, Nan Huang, did not have a significant
advantage over the investing public, despite using the data,
said Gregory Morvillo, in opening statements in an insider
trading trial in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia.
The Capital One data that Huang and a former colleague,
Bonan Huang, obtained about sales at consumer retail and other
companies was "not material" when compared to the "total mix" of
information available to the investing public about those
companies, Morvillo said.
"If I were to show you two pieces of a 200 piece jigsaw
puzzle, wouldn't it be difficult to know what the picture in
that puzzle was?" Morvillo said.
The Huangs were targets of a complaint filed by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission a year ago, alleging that
they made more than $2.8 million from trading on Capital One's
internal data ahead of sales and earnings reports from at least
170 companies from November 2013 to January 2015.
The two were analysts who investigated potential credit card
frauds for Capital One. Both are Chinese nationals who lived in
Virginia before fleeing to China shortly after Capital One fired
them last year.
Bonan Huang settled with the SEC last month, agreeing to
cough up more than $4.7 million in penalties and other payments
without admitting or denying the allegations.
A finding that nonpublic information is "material" is
essential for the government to prove an insider trading case,
lawyers say.
Nan Huang, who will not testify at his civil trial, does not
deny using Capital One's data, according to Morvillo, in
violation of the card company's code of ethics.
But he said Capital One's internal database contained
aggregate credit card sales data representing no more than
between 1 and 3 percent of total sales at the companies in which
Huang invested.
His argument, as he put it to the jury, is that Huang may
have sought an inside edge for some of his stock trades, but
only a little bit.
"The SEC says that size doesn't matter," said Morvillo. "Our
position is that size may be the most important thing in this
case."
The case is a test for the SEC after a prolonged period in
which it has struggled to win other insider trading cases.
The Huangs made hundreds, if not thousands, of keyword
searches on their company's private database for sales data, the
SEC said. Their returns - as much as 13,000 percent - dwarfed
those of typical investors and were "significantly better" than
many hedge fund managers, SEC lawyer Christopher Kelly told the
jury.
The pair, who frequently saved the data on Capital One's
computers, were able to analyze it to determine if a company's
sales were increasing or decreasing on a period basis, the SEC
said.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Huang,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No.
15-269.
