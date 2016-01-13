BRIEF-Pershing Square NAV per share as of 16 May was USD 18.74/14.51 GBP
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PHILADELPHIA Jan 13 A former Capital One Financial Corp analyst was found liable on Wednesday on civil charges that he engaged in insider trading by using non-public sales data from the credit card issuer to buy and sell stocks.
A federal jury in Philadelphia agreed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that information used by the Capital One ex-employee, Nan Huang, to trade in shares of consumer retail companies ahead of sales and earnings reports was "material" and gave Huang a "significant advantage" over the investing public.
The verdict marked a victory for the SEC, which has recently suffered a series of trial losses in insider trading cases, most notably the 2013 verdict clearing billionaire Mark Cuban. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldfields money and Stargroup agree to double value of their existing cash convenience agreement to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: