WASHINGTON, June 11 The Chicago Board Options
Exchange will pay a $6 million penalty and implement
"major remedial measures" to settle civil charges alleging the
exchange failed in its regulatory oversight duties and made
numerous missteps in properly enforcing short sale rules, U.S.
regulators said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the
financial penalty against the exchange operator and C2 Options
Exchange, an affiliate, marks the first ever to be levied
against an exchange in connection with violations of its duty to
self-police its marketplace.
Some of the problems the SEC uncovered at CBOE are related
to the inadequate self-policing of optionsXpress, a firm now
owned by Charles Schwab that was ordered by an SEC
judge last Friday to pay a penalty for illegally selling shares
it did not own.
