(Updates to add comments from hedge fund manager Nelson Obus)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 15 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
called for numerous reforms to the Securities and Exchange
Commission's investigative process on Wednesday, in a new report
some of whose provisions the markets watchdog said would weaken
its ability to protect investors.
The Chamber's key recommendations lay out ways to bolster
due process for defendants in SEC enforcement actions by
strengthening policies surrounding in-house trials, admissions
of wrongdoing and "Wells notices," sent by the agency as a final
warning to companies and individuals that it plans to bring
charges against them.
"SEC enforcement should have a fair process for all," the
report says.
The Chamber's report in particular takes aim at SEC in-house
trials, an alternative to federal courts expanded via the 2010
Dodd-Frank law.
Administrative trials, presided over by an SEC judge, are
usually expedited, have no jury, and limited discovery.
Critics say in-house trials violate their constitutional
rights.
In its report, the Chamber calls for the SEC to adopt a
uniform policy on when to use such trials and to create a
process for defendants to challenge the choice of venue and
amend its rules to permit more pre-trial discovery.
The SEC has repeatedly defended its right to bring a case in
the venue of its choice, and has touted in-house trials' speedy
nature and the expertise of the judges who hear the cases.
"The report contains certain recommendations that would
significantly weaken the Commission's ability to protect
investors through strong and effective enforcement of the
federal securities laws," SEC Enforcement Director Andrew
Ceresney said in a statement.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White, a former federal prosecutor, has
made tough enforcement a hallmark of her tenure.
In 2013, she launched a policy allowing the agency to
extract admissions of wrongdoing in certain egregious cases - a
departure from the past practice of letting defendants settle
without admitting or denying the charges.
The Chamber's report calls on the SEC to more routinely
review this policy.
The report was unveiled at an event that featured Nelson
Obus, a New York hedge fund manager who last year successfully
defeated the SEC's insider-trading charges against him in
federal court.
Obus said he fully endorses the reforms laid out in the
report.
"I never could have won my case in an administrative
proceeding," he said. "It was discovery that ultimately unhinged
one of their key witnesses."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Christian Plumb)