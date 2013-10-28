Oct 28 Three investment firms have been
sanctioned by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for
violating a rule designed to insure the safekeeping of customer
funds, the agency said on Monday.
The SEC said Further Lane Asset Management LLC of New York,
GW & Wade of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Knelman Asset
Management Group LLC of Minneapolis failed to maintain customer
assets with qualified custodians, or hire independent public
accountants to conduct "surprise exams" to verify the assets
exist.
It said the charges were based on a 2010 amendment to a rule
adopted under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. The SEC said
this rule requires advisers to have the surprise exams and to
have a reasonable basis to believe that custodians are sending
account statements to investors at least once a quarter.
"The heart of the relationship between advisers and their
customers is the safety of client assets," Andrew Ceresney,
co-director of the SEC enforcement division, said in a
statement. "Surprise exams or procedures associated with audited
financial statements provide additional safeguards against
assets being stolen or misused."
Further Lane, Chief Executive Jose Miguel Araiz, 52, and an
affiliated adviser agreed to pay $347,122 to settle with the
SEC, while Araiz also agreed to pay a $150,000 penalty and
accept a one-year industry ban, the SEC said.
GW & Wade and Knelman agreed to pay respective penalties of
$250,000 and $60,000 to settle, while Knelman Chief Executive
Irving Knelman, 64, accepted a $75,000 penalty and three-year
ban from serving as a chief compliance officer, the SEC said.
The three firms also agreed to censures, the SEC said.
Neil Goldberg, a principal with GW & Wade, said his firm
responded promptly to the SEC's concerns and has enhanced
oversight.
A lawyer for Further Lane declined to comment, while a
lawyer for Knelman did not immediately respond to requests for a
comment.
The SEC administrative proceedings are In re: Knelman Asset
Management Group LLC et al, No. 3-15588; In re: GW & Wade LLC,
No. 3-15589, and In re: Further Lane Asset Management LLC et al,
No. 3-15590.