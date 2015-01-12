By Sarah N. Lynch
featured in "The Big Short," the Michael Lewis best-seller about
the financial crisis, misled investors about a complex financial
product and is liable for fraud, a U.S. government judge ruled
on Monday.
Wing Chau and his firm Harding Advisory LLC were found
liable by Securities and Exchange Commission Administrative Law
Judge Cameron Elliot. Elliot ordered the firm to pay a $1.7
million penalty, and ordered Chau himself to pay $340,000.
In a 103-page decision, the judge also barred Chau from the
industry, revoked the firm's registration and ordered them to
jointly disgorge more than $1 million in profits and interest.
The SEC had accused Chau and his firm of allowing a hedge
fund to control which assets backed a $1.5 billion structured
collateralized debt obligation known as "Octans I CDO Ltd"
without disclosing that critical information to investors.
A lawyer for Chau, Alex Lipman, declined comment.
Chau rose to fame for the way Lewis depicted him in his book
about the financial crisis. Chau sued Lewis for defamation,
saying the book unfairly depicted him as a villain. But he lost
the case.
During his SEC trial last year, he made headlines when he
broke down crying on the stand and shouting "shame on you" to an
SEC attorney who was questioning him.
Elliot cited Chau's antics on the stand in his opinion
Monday, saying that his "histrionics ... eroded his overall
credibility."
He also said that Chau's testimony at times "was not
believable."
Monday's ruling by Elliot marks the second big blow for
Chau.
Last month, a federal judge ruled against a bid by Chau to
block Elliot from ruling in the case.
Chau had argued that the SEC's administrative proceeding
violated certain constitutional due process rights.
