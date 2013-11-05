WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has tapped a former federal prosecutor to head its Chicago office, in what is a growing trend at the agency to hire more people with a law enforcement background.

The SEC said Tuesday that David Glockner, a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois, will assume the Chicago office's top post in early December.

Glockner is the latest in a series of former prosecutors to join the ranks of the SEC, which is headed by former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White.

In September, the SEC hired former Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Levenson to replace David Bergers as the head of the SEC Boston office.

The SEC's two co-directors of the Enforcement Division, Andrew Ceresney and George Canellos, are also both ex-prosecutors, as is Robert Rice, who serves as White's chief counsel.

Glockner most recently worked for Stroz Friedberg, the digital risk management firm.

During his time working as a criminal prosecutor, he spent 11 years serving as the chief of the criminal division. He worked for the U.S. Attorney's Office from 1987 to 2012.

He will replace former Chicago Director Merri Jo Gillette, who departed earlier this year to work for the law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Since that time, the office's associate regional director for enforcement Timothy Warren has been overseeing the office. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Ken Wills)