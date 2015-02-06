By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The "Big Four" China-based
accounting firms reached a historic accord with U.S. regulators
on Friday, following a lengthy dispute after the firms refused
to turn over audit documents in connection with companies being
investigated for fraud.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the Chinese
units of Deloitte, Ernst & Young,
PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG will each pay
$500,000 and admit that prior to 2012, they did not produce
documents the SEC had requested.
The settlement with the SEC notably does not suspend the
firms from practicing as accountants for China-based firms
listed in U.S. markets. Previously, an SEC judge had ruled they
should face a six-month suspension.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)