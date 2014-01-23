* Firms intend to appeal decision
* Suspension will not come into effect immediately
* Setback in long-running diplomatic battle
* Chinese firms keen to IPO in U.S.
* Unclear whether action will impact on multinationals'
China operations
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Chinese units of the global
"Big Four" accounting firms should be suspended from auditing
U.S.-listed companies for six months, a judge in the United
States ruled, in an escalation in a long-running dispute over
regulators' access to documents.
In a harshly worded 112-page ruling, Securities and Exchange
Commission Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot censured the
Chinese affiliates of KPMG, Deloitte & Touche
, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst and Young
.
The four firms said that they intended to appeal against the
ruling. "In the meantime the firms can and will continue to
serve all their clients without interruption," the four said in
a joint statement.
Elliot, an SEC judge who operates independently, sided with
the SEC and said the companies "willfully" failed to give U.S.
regulators the audit work papers of certain Chinese companies
under investigation for accounting fraud.
Auditors have refused to turn over such papers for fear of
violating Chinese secrecy laws. They argue that it is up to
Washington and Beijing to resolve the dispute.
They're putting pressure on us because they think we can
influence the regulators in China, which is absolutely not
correct," said Paul Winkelmann, the partner in charge of risk
and compliance for PwC in Greater China.
"They keep putting pressure on us when in fact the whole
thing can only be resolved by government-to-government or
regulator-to-regulator discussions - and those discussions are
taking place so we're just piggy in the middle."
Elliot also censured a fifth firm, Dahua, previously a
member of the BDO international network, but did not impose a
six-month suspension.
The decision is not expected to be disruptive to U.S.-listed
Chinese companies relying on these firms to review their 2013
books as the ruling does not go into immediate effect.
However, if the firms are unsuccessful in their appeal,
which could last years, then companies would need to find a new
auditor during the suspension period or else be unable to file
accounts, a move likely to see their shares suspended.
"If the Big Four can't sign these audits, all these
companies are in a hell of a pickle," said Paul Gillis, an
accounting professor at Peking University.
The ruling may also impact on a wave of Chinese listings in
the United States that were expected to return this year.
Last year's U.S. market rally, in particular the jump in
tech shares, re-ignited a push by China-based companies to seek
stock offerings on U.S. exchanges.
"We don't think there will be an immediate impediment for
the accounting firms to practice," said Shuang Zhao, a partner
at law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP in Hong Kong.
"The immediate impact will be that in many IPO prospectuses
you will see this as one of the risk factors. The IPO market is
very active. The momentum is very strong now."
MULTINATIONALS POSITION UNCLEAR
U.S. multinationals with significant Chinese operations such
as fast food group Yum Brands Inc, tech firm Qualcomm
Inc and construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc
will also be watching the developments closely.
Some companies have been concerned that they could be drawn
into the dispute if they use the local units of the Big Four
firms to look at their operations in China.
Under rules set by the Public Company Accounting Oversight
Board (PCAOB), the U.S. audit industry watchdog, an audit firm
needs to be registered with the watchdog if it looks over more
than 20 percent of a company's consolidated assets or revenue.
Lawyers and accountants said they were still uncertain what the
SEC's ruling would mean for those audits.
"It's not clear at this stage and I understand guidance is
being sought," said a senior partner at one of the firms in Hong
Kong, who asked not to be named given the sensitivity of the
issue.
Just last July, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew announced
that an agreement had been reached whereby Chinese regulators
would hand over some audit documents of U.S-listed Chinese
companies to the SEC.
However, the judgment sheet shows that while some audit
papers had been produced, not all the ones the SEC demanded were
handed over.
As the auditors ready their appeal, experts said the spat
may only be settled at the highest diplomatic levels, given
China's expected reluctance to budge further on its secrecy act.
"This decision appears to be punishment by proxy, with the
real target being the Chinese regulators," said James Zimmerman,
managing partner of law firm Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
in Beijing and former chairman of the American Chamber of
Commerce China.
"What is actually an ongoing diplomatic impasse continues to
negatively impact the services sector that supports US capital
markets."
In an expert witness testimony in the SEC judgment, former
SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins said that the issue may have to be
dealt with by the U.S. President and the Chinese premier.
"He did not think the Commission would obtain the materials
any sooner through this administrative proceeding than by some
other means," a write up of his testimony read.
LITTLE SYMPATHY
The judge's decision marks a major victory for the SEC,
which for years tried with limited success to gain access to
audit work conducted by Chinese accounting firms for Chinese
companies that list in U.S. markets.
Several companies that have listed on U.S. stock exchanges
have been caught up in accounting scandals.
The SEC has tried to delist or de-register some troubled
companies, but has said investigations into possible fraud were
stymied by the firms' failure to turn over audit work papers.
The accounting firms have repeatedly declined to share their
audits, saying Chinese secrecy laws forbid it. They urged the
SEC to pursue a diplomatic solution with China instead.
After years of often strained negotiations with Chinese
regulators, the SEC decided in late 2012 to pursue sanctions
against the firms.
The judge declined to impose a permanent bar as the SEC
requested, but said a six-month bar was in the public interest,
and said he had "little sympathy" for the firms.
"Respondents operated large accounting businesses for years,
knowing that, if called upon to cooperate in a Commission
investigation into their business, they must necessarily fail to
fully cooperate and might thereby violate the law," he said.
"Such behavior does not demonstrate good faith, indeed,
quite the opposite - it demonstrates gall."
The SEC said it was gratified by the decision, which upholds
its authority.
"These records are critical to our ability to investigate
potential securities law violations and protect investors," said
Matthew Solomon, the chief litigation counsel in the SEC's
Enforcement Division.
Recognizing the risk that the ruling could strain diplomatic
ties, Elliot said he decided to seal large portions of his
decision that delve into Chinese-SEC relations.
"I am hopeful that the commission and the (China Securities
Regulatory Commission) will continue to constructively engage
one another," he wrote.
A PCAOB spokeswoman declined to comment on Wednesday's
ruling.