WASHINGTON, Sept 6 Solar panel manufacturer
Worldwide Energy Manufacturing USA Inc on Thursday agreed to
resolve charges from securities regulators that it concealed an
agreement to transfer part of its ownership stake in its Chinese
subsidiary.
The company raised nearly $9 million from U.S. investors in
2010 to expand its China solar unit without revealing plans to
transfer a 49 percent equity stake in the unit to three of its
managers in China, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said.
Worldwide agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty without admitting
wrongdoing, the SEC said.
A lawyer for the company, Paul Wood, declined to comment.
The Chinese unit represented the bulk of Worldwide's
operations and generated 77 percent of its revenues in 2009, the
SEC said. As the company tried to raise money in 2010, founder
Jimmy Wang and President Jeffrey Watson told investors it fully
owned the unit, the SEC said.
But Wang, who was chairman, had already signed agreements to
transfer 49 percent of the equity to its Chinese solar managers,
the SEC said.
Worldwide filed false and misleading quarterly reports in
2009 and 2010 because it failed to disclose the agreements, the
SEC said. The agency also charged Wang and his wife Mindy, who
was vice president, and Watson with securities fraud.
Mindy Wang and Watson agreed to pay $50,000 each in
penalties, the SEC said. Jimmy Wang entered into a cooperation
agreement with the agency and assisted in the investigation.
The Wangs were removed from Worldwide's board in 2011, while
Watson left in June. All three are barred from serving as
officers or directors at public companies.
Lawyers for the Wangs and Watson did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.