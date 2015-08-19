By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc
will pay $15 million to settle civil charges alleging it failed
to enforce policies designed to prevent and detect insider
trading, U.S. regulators said.
Wednesday's settlement with the Securities and Exchange
Commission marks the second time this week that Citigroup has
been dinged for regulatory failures.
Earlier in the week, two units of the bank also agreed to
pay another $180 million to settle charges it defrauded hedge
fund investors during the financial crisis. [ID: nL1N10S0ZB]
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)