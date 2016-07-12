(Adds details about Citigroup's coding error)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Suzanne Barlyn
WASHINGTON, July 12 Citigroup agreed on
Tuesday to pay $7 million and admit to wrongdoing, after the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused its brokerage
arm of providing incomplete trading data to regulators for 15
years.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said a computer
coding error led Citigroup Global Markets to make mistakes every
time the SEC made a "blue sheet" request, or a request to
provide details on things including the timing, pricing and
volume of trades.
A Citigroup representative said ""We are pleased to have
resolved this matter."
The coding error occurred in software Citigroup used from
1999 to 2014 to process the SEC's requests for blue sheet data,
the SEC's settlement order said. Citigroup, as a result, omitted
26,810 securities transactions from responses to more than 2,300
blue sheet requests by the SEC.
After Citigroup discovered the error, it failed to report it
to the SEC and waited nine months to produce the omitted data,
the SEC said.
