(Updates with comment from Citigroup, more background, comment
from SEC enforcement director)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Aug 17 Two units of Citigroup
will pay nearly $180 million to settle financial crisis-era
charges alleging they defrauded investors in two hedge funds by
telling them the funds were safe, low-risk investments, U.S.
regulators said Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Citigroup
Global Markets Inc and Citigroup Alternative Investments LLC are
settling without admitting or denying the charges, and that the
funds will bear all of the costs for distributing the money to
harmed investors.
"We are pleased to have resolved this matter," a Citigroup
spokeswoman said in a statement.
The SEC said that the bank's two units made "false and
misleading" statements to investors in both the ASTA/MAT fund
and the Falcon fund, which collectively raised nearly $3 billion
in capital from about 4,00 investors before the funds collapsed.
The ASTA/MAT fund was a municipal arbitrage fund that bought
municipal bonds and hedged risks with Treasury or LIBOR swaps,
while the Falcon fund invested in a number of products,
including complex instruments like collateralized debt
obligations (CDOs).
The SEC said that even as the funds were collapsing, the
units still accepted $110 million in additional investments and
investors were not informed about the "dire" financial
conditions.
The regulator added that at times some of Citigroup's
employees gave clients misleading information that ran counter
to disclosures in marketing documents and other materials.
Both funds were highly leveraged and sold to advisory
clients of either Citigroup Private Bank or Smith Barney.
"Advisers at these Citigroup affiliates were supposed to be
looking out for investors' best interests, but falsely assured
them they were making safe investments even when the funds were
on the brink of disaster," SEC Enforcement Director Andrew
Ceresney said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey and Lisa
Lambert)