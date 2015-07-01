(Adds comments from SEC officials, details on the rule,
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 1 Public companies that
re-state their financial results would be required to "claw
back," or recover, any excess incentive compensation earned by
their corporate executives under a new rule proposed on
Wednesday by U.S. regulators.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's plan sparked debate
among the agency's five members, with some saying it goes too
far and should not be applied to smaller-sized companies.
Republican SEC Commissioner Daniel Gallagher said the plan
creates the "potential for substantial injustice" because it
could force people to pay back compensation even if they had
nothing to do with the restatement.
The proposed rule is one of several compensation-related
measures required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
It would apply to public companies of all sizes and to any
executive officer who performs policymaking decisions and who
has received incentive compensation, including stock options.
Under Wednesday's plan, stock exchanges would need to
incorporate the clawback requirements into their listing
standards.
Companies would have to recover any amount of incentive
compensation that exceeds what an executive officer would have
received based on the accounting restatement.
For compensation based on stock price or total shareholder
return, companies could use a reasonable estimate on the effect
of the restatement. They would also have some discretion to
decline to recover compensation if the expense of doing so would
exceed the amount recovered.
Companies would be required to disclose the names of
executives who are more than 180 days past due on their
paybacks, as well as the names of executives who are not
targeted for clawbacks.
However, the companies would only be required to disclose an
aggregate number for clawbacks that are recovered, without
naming individuals.
"Today's proposal undertakes Dodd-Frank's objective to
recover funds that should not have been paid out in the first
place," SEC Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein said.
The 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley law already empowers the SEC to
force chief executives and chief financial officers to reimburse
their company for bonuses and other compensation if
re-statements arise out of misconduct.
Moreover, the SEC estimates about 64 percent of S&P 500
companies already have some voluntary clawback policy in place.
Wednesday's plan is broader than the Sarbanes-Oxley rules.
It would trigger clawbacks even when misconduct is not at issue
and it covers a broader swath of corporate executives.
In addition, the SEC's plan covers a three-year period from
the date of a restatement, versus a one-year period in the
Sarbanes-Oxley rule.
