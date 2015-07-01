By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 1
WASHINGTON, July 1 Public companies that
re-state their financial results would be required to "claw
back," or recover, any excess incentive compensation earned by
their corporate executives under a new rule to be proposed on
Wednesday by U.S. regulators.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's plan is expected to
spark debate among the agency's five members, with some saying
it goes too far and should not be applied to smaller-sized
companies.
"The broad approach of today's proposal is likely to impose
a substantial commitment of shareholder resources and,
unintentionally, result in a further increase in executive
compensation," SEC Republican Commissioner Mike Piwowar said in
prepared remarks.
The proposed rule is one of a series of compensation-related
measures required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
It would apply to public companies of all sizes and to any
executive officer who performs policymaking decisions and who
has received incentive compensation, including stock options.
Under Wednesday's plan, U.S. stock exchanges would need to
incorporate the clawback requirements into their listing
standards.
Companies would be required to recover any amount of
incentive compensation that exceeds the amount an executive
officer would have received based on the accounting restatement.
For compensation based on stock price or total shareholder
return, the SEC said companies can use a reasonable estimate on
the effect of the restatement. They would also have some
discretion to decline to recover compensation, if the expense of
doing so would exceed the amount recovered.
The 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley law already empowers the SEC to
force chief executives and chief financial officers to reimburse
their company for bonuses and other compensation if
re-statements arise out of misconduct or failure to comply with
the federal securities laws.
Wednesday's plan, by contrast, could trigger clawbacks even
when misconduct is not at issue in a restatement. It also covers
a broader swath of corporate executives, and requires the
company, not the SEC, to recover the clawback.
In addition, the SEC's plan covers a three-year period from
the date of a restatement, versus a one-year period in the
Sarbanes-Oxley rule.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)