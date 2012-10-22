WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. securities regulators on
Monday adopted rules designed to bolster risk management
practices for clearing agencies.
The new rules, which are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law, mark the latest effort by the Securities
and Exchange Commission to finalize regulations for the 640
trillion dollar over-the-counter derivatives market.
A centerpiece of the Dodd-Frank law, the new rules require
standard swap contracts to be routed through clearinghouses,
which stand in between parties to guarantee trades in the event
of a default.
Regulators like the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission have also written new rules to ensure these clearing
firms have the risk management and financial backing in place to
handle a major spike in activity.
The SEC's new rules are designed to spell out
responsibilities for securities-based swap clearing agencies, as
well as traditional securities clearing agencies that were
already regulated by the agency prior to Dodd-Frank.
"These new rules are designed to ensure that clearing
agencies will be able to fulfill their responsibilities in the
multitrillion-dollar derivatives market as well as more
traditional securities markets," SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said
in a statement announcing the new rule.
"They're part of a broader effort to put in place an
entirely new regulatory regime intended to mitigate systemic
risks that emerged during the financial crisis," she said.
The new rule requires registered clearing agencies to meet
certain standards on measuring and managing credit exposure,
margin requirements and other risks.
Clearing agencies will need to have enough capital to
withstand a default by their largest member firm, while swaps
clearing agencies will need enough funds to survive a default by
their two largest members with the greatest risk exposure.
The rule also requires the agencies to meet new
recordkeeping and financial disclosure requirements.
Separately, the SEC's rules also lay out clearing agency
membership criteria.
The Dodd-Frank law calls for open access to clearinghouses
so that a diverse array of firms, and not just large dealer
banks, can become members and get their swaps cleared.
The SEC said clearing agencies will be required to give
non-dealers membership as long as certain criteria are met.
Clearing agencies also will not be able to discriminate by
requiring a minimum portfolio size or transaction volume.