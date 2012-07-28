WASHINGTON, July 27 The U.S. securities
regulator filed a complaint in court on Friday against a firm
controlled by a Chinese billionaire and other traders, accusing
them of making over $13 million from insider trading ahead of a
bid by China's CNOOC for Canadian oil company Nexen
Inc.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the federal
court in Manhattan had frozen assets worth over $38 million
belonging to Hong Kong-based Well Advantage, controlled by
businessman Zhang Zhirong, and other unnamed traders who used
accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore to trade in Nexen stock.
They made trading profits of $7 million and $6 million
respectively by using inside knowledge of the merger to buy
Nexen shares before the announcement, the SEC says.
The trading was suspicious, the SEC claims in its complaint,
because the accounts used to buy the shares had 'either no
history or extremely limited history" of buying Nexen shares
before July 2012.
CNOOC said on July 23 it had agreed to acquire Nexen for
$15.1 billion, China's biggest foreign takeover bid. Shares of
Nexen jumped almost 52 percent that day.
The unnamed Singapore traders used accounts in the names of
Phillip Securities and Citibank, while Well Advantage made
its trades through accounts held at UBS Securities and Citigroup
Global Markets. Neither of the Well Advantage accounts had
traded Nexen shares since January 2012, and the Citigroup
account had been completely dormant for over six months.
Zhang Zhirong also controls China Rongsheng Heavy Industries
Group Holdings, which according to a company filing in
October 2010, entered a strategic cooperation agreement with
CNOOC.
A spokeswoman for CNOOC declined to comment. Calls to Well
Advantage's office in Hong Kong were not answered on Saturday.
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission also declined
comment while officials at the Monetary Authority of Singapore
were not immediately available.
The SEC does not allege any wrongdoing by Zhang, but notes
that he is the controlling shareholder of a company that engages
in significant business activities with CNOOC.
Zhang was ranked the 22th richest Chinese person by Forbes
Magazine in September 2011. But his net worth fell by more than
half in the past year to $2.6 billion in March 2012 as shares of
Rongsheng tumbled. The stock ended at HK$1.4 on Friday against
an IPO price of HK$8.0 fixed in November 2010.
Well-timed bullish bets in Nexen options ahead of the
announcement also raised eyebrows among some market watchers on
the day the deal was announced.
"Well Advantage and these other traders engaged in an
all-too-familiar pattern of misusing inside information to place
extremely timely trades and profit handsomely from their illegal
acts," said Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy chief of the market abuse unit
in the SEC's enforcement division.
In addition to freezing the traders' assets and directing
them not to destroy any evidence, the SEC is seeking a judgment
"ordering the traders to disgorge their ill-gotten gains with
interest, pay financial penalties, and permanently bar them from
future violations," according to a statement.
The SEC is cracking down on insider trading, it says, having
brought 57 insider trading actions in the financial year 2011
against 124 individuals and entities, a nearly 8 percent
increase in the number of filed actions from the prior fiscal
year.
Wadhwa acknowledged in his statement "the challenges of
investigating misconduct in the U.S. by trading accounts located
overseas," and the SEC will have to work with regulators in Hong
Kong and Singapore where the alleged insider trading took place.