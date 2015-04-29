(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 29 Public companies in the
United States would be required to disclose how the pay of their
top executives squares with their overall performance under new
rules proposed on Wednesday.
The draft measure by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission sparked sharp divisions among the agency's five
commissioners, with its two Republicans saying it is too
prescriptive, overly broad and should not be a top priority on
the agency's rule-making agenda.
The proposal calls for companies to provide a table in their
proxy statements that contains the total compensation actually
paid to their principal executives, the total shareholder return
on an annual basis, and the shareholder return on an annual
basis of peer group companies, among other things.
Companies would also have to provide details on the average
compensation paid out for other named executive officers, such
as chief financial officers.
Large and mid sized companies would have to provide the
disclosures for the past five fiscal years, and smaller
companies would need to offer three fiscal years worth of data.
Smaller companies would not have to provide a peer group
comparison.
"It should make it easier for shareholders to locate,
understand, and analyze executive compensation information
before they have to vote," said SEC Democratic Commissioner Kara
Stein, who supports the plan.
The SEC's plan is part of a package of executive
compensation disclosures required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law.
The agency previously proposed several other measures
related to compensation disclosures.
Although some of them have managed to get adopted, such as
rules that require shareholder votes on executive pay and
"golden parachute" compensation packages, others have remained
marred in controversy.
One rule that has yet to be adopted, for instance, calls for
companies to disclose the ratio between the chief executive's
compensation and the median total compensation for all other
employees.
Organized labor groups such as the AFL-CIO strongly support
the CEO pay ratio rule, but Republicans and the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce have staunchly opposed it.
The SEC's two Republicans said on Wednesday they felt the
rule represents a "one size fits all" approach that could
ultimately confuse investors.
They also lamented that smaller companies were not exempted
altogether.
