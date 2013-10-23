By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 23 Three investment advisers and
their owners agreed on Wednesday to settle civil charges that
they had repeatedly failed to address compliance problems, in a
case that stems from a broad crackdown by U.S. regulators into
compliance failures by asset managers.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that Modern
Portfolio Management Inc., Equitas Capital Advisers LLC, and
Equitas Partners LLC would each pay financial penalties and hire
compliance consultants to resolve the charges.
The case was brought by a unit in the SEC's enforcement
division that specializes in asset management, one of several
specialized areas created in the wake of the financial crisis
and the Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme.
The unit has stood out for its approach to pursuing cases,
which has involved a mix of responding to referrals from
examiners and broader initiatives that look for compliance
failures in high-risk areas like fee arrangements, board
governance and conflicts of interest.
The SEC said Wednesday's case stems from an initiative
launched two years ago that targets repeat offenders who fail to
fix compliance problems identified by SEC examiners.
The firms charged had compliance programs that "were not
adequate to prevent misleading statements in marketing materials
or inadvertent overbilling of clients," said Andrew Ceresney, a
co-director of the SEC's enforcement division.
Modern Portfolio Management and its owners, G. Thomas
Damasco II and Bryan Ohm, agreed to pay $175,000 and to undergo
compliance training.
The SEC also sanctioned Equitas Capital Advisers and Equitas
Partners, owner David S. Thomas, Jr., chief compliance officer
Susan Christina, and former owner and chief compliance officer
Stephen Derby Gisclair.
Equitas Capital Advisers and Crescent Capital Consulting
LLC, an advisory firm opened by Gisclair in 2010, were both
ordered to repay clients who were overbilled.
Equitas Capital Advisers, Thomas and Gisclair also agreed to
pay a total of $225,000 in additional penalties.
An attorney for Modern Portfolio Management Inc. and its
owners declined to comment.
Attorneys for the other defendants could not be immediately
reached for comment.