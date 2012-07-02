WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has finally set a date to vote on
controversial new rules requiring companies to make disclosures
on conflict minerals and payments made to governments.
The SEC said it will meet on Aug. 22 to publicly vote on the
two sets of rules, which are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law. The conflict minerals rule will require
companies to disclose whether they use tantalum, tin, gold or
tungsten from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The other
rule requires oil, gas and mining companies to disclose payments
they make to governments.
In addition, the SEC said it will also vote on a proposal
required by the newly enacted JOBS Act which would lift a ban on
general advertising for private securities offerings.