By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission will implement large portions of a rule
requiring companies to determine if their products contain
"conflict minerals" from a war-torn part of Africa, SEC Chair
Mary Jo White said Tuesday.
In testimony before a U.S. House of Representatives
committee, White said a recent appeals court ruling that struck
down a provision of the conflict minerals rule does not justify
delaying the rest of the regulation's requirements.
The court "went out of its way" to uphold the vast majority
of the rule, White told lawmakers.
The conflict minerals rule stems from a provision in the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law that requires publicly
traded manufacturers to disclose to investors whether any
tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten used in their products may have
originated from the conflict-ridden Democratic Republic of Congo
(DRC).
Earlier this month, a U.S. appeals court sided with three
business groups that challenged the rule and struck down a
provision that the court said violates companies' free speech
rights.
The court found fault with a section of the regulation that
forces companies to publicly state that their products are not
conflict free.
At the same time, the court upheld the rest of the rule,
including provisions that require companies to conduct due
diligence on their supply chains to determine the minerals'
origins, among other measures.
Later on Tuesday evening, the SEC's Director of Corporation
Finance Keith Higgins issued a statement that explained in more
detail how compliance will work when the deadline kicks in on
June 2.
In his statement, he said the SEC will waive compliance with
some of the rule's disclosure and auditing requirements, but
still require certain other disclosures to be made.
Companies who are not required under the rules to file a
"conflict minerals report" should proceed with disclosing some
details about the inquires they undertook to determine the
origin of the minerals, Higgins said.
Those who must file a conflict minerals report, he said,
should still proceed and provide in the document a description
of the due diligence they undertook to determine the mineral'
origin.
However, he said, companies at this time will not have to
declare publicly whether or not their products are in fact "DRC
conflict free" or "not found to be DRC conflict free."
He added that companies can voluntarily disclose if their
products are conflict mineral-free, but only if the they
previously elected to undergo an independent audit.
UNCLEAR HOW SEC WILL PROCEED IN COURT
The SEC has not yet announced how it will tackle the part of
the rule that was struck down.
It could be remanded to a lower court for further
proceedings.
It could also be wrapped into another free speech case
involving a meat labeling rule that is due to be re-heard before
the appeals court next month.
Tuesday was the first time that White and top SEC officials
have publicly acknowledged how the SEC will proceed with the
parts of the rule that were upheld.
"I have studied this very, very carefully," White said,
adding that companies should proceed to comply with the portions
of the rule that were "clearly upheld by the court's decision."
White's comments come just one day after the SEC's two
Republican commissioners urged the agency to delay implementing
the entire rule until all legal questions have been resolved.
The decision to proceed will likely irk companies and others
who oppose the rule but delight proponents such as human rights
groups, which say the rule will help discourage mining in areas
gripped by violence and humanitarian conflict.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)