By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 1
WASHINGTON, July 1 A federal judge on Monday
questioned whether U.S. courts should intervene regarding a rule
that forces public companies to disclose if their products
contain minerals extracted in the Democratic Republic of Congo,
which has been castigated for committing human rights abuses.
Three business trade groups are challenging the "conflict
minerals" rule from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
saying it is nearly impossible to track minuscule amounts of
such minerals in their supply chains. They also say the rule
violates companies' free speech rights because it makes them
engage in "politically charged" speech.
The rule is championed by human rights groups, which say
disclosing this kind of information will help socially conscious
investors. Opponents say the rule is a compliance nightmare that
will cost billions and unfairly tarnish companies' reputations
by forcing them to make political statements about their
products.
During roughly three hours of oral arguments, Judge Robert
Wilkins of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
suggested to an attorney for the trade groups that federal
courts should consider deferring to Congress on the matter.
"This is a circumstance where a court should really defer to
Congress and the executive in an area of foreign policy where
the court has no expertise," he said.
Wilkins did, however, also question whether the SEC properly
used its powers to minimize any negative impacts when drafting
the rule.
The National Association of Manufacturers, the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce and the Business Roundtable are challenging the
rule, which was called for in an obscure provision of the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and adopted by the SEC last
year.
The case is being watched by the European Union, whose
officials are also considering "conflict mineral" rules. The SEC
case is not expected to end at the district court, because
experts believe it will be appealed, whatever the decision.
The SEC rule in question requires publicly traded
manufacturers to disclose whether any tantalum, tin, gold or
tungsten used in their products may have originated from the
conflict-ridden Democratic Republic of Congo.
Companies captured by the rule must undertake an inquiry to
determine the country of origin for the minerals, which are
often used in electronic devices such as cell phones.
If the minerals do come from that part of Africa, then the
companies must undertake due diligence on the source and supply
chain, publicly file a separate report and obtain an
independent, third-party audit.
"What gives this such bite ... is the fact ... we have to
characterize our products as tainted by the human rights
violations," said Peter Keisler, an attorney for the business
groups. "We are required to wear this scarlet letter."
The SEC counters that the rule merely requires companies to
disclose factual information about their findings, similar to
the same kinds of regulations that require restaurants to
disclose calorie counts.
The groups challenging the rule also allege that the SEC did
not properly weigh the costs and benefits of the regulation - a
legal argument that has successfully been used in past cases to
kill SEC rules.
The SEC has said its hands are tied because Congress did not
intend to give a broad exemption from the rule for "de minimis"
amounts of conflict minerals.
Wilkins challenged this view, at one point telling the SEC
attorney that the agency "seems to have not really performed the
legal analysis correctly" and that the agency has an "inherent
authority in every case" to issue an exemption.
SEC lawyer Tracey Hardin contended that it would be
inappropriate for the SEC to exempt de minimis amounts as long
as Congress had determined there was a regulatory benefit
associated with such disclosures.
The judge appeared amused when Hardin told him the SEC would
still be open to exempting companies on a case-by-case basis.
Wilkins joked that such a policy would be a "win-win" for
Keisler, the business groups' attorney, because he could get
more legal business from individual companies seeking regulatory
relief.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Stella
Dawson; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Dan Grebler)