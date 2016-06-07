(Corrects spelling of company's name from Akami to Akamai)
June 7 Two companies have entered agreements
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to avoid
charges related to the payment of bribes to Chinese officials by
their foreign subsidiaries, the agency said on Tuesday.
The two companies, which are unrelated, have agreed to the
return of profits they made as a result of the bribes. Akamai
Technologies Inc will pay $652,452 plus $19,433 in
interest, and Nortek Inc will pay $291,403 plus $30,655
in interest.
The agreements state that neither company is charged with
violations of U.S. foreign bribery laws, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)