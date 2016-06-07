(Adds Justice Department actions, context throughout)
By Joel Schectman and Suzanne Barlyn
June 7 Akamai Technologies Inc and
Nortek Inc, which voluntarily disclosed to U.S.
prosecutors that their units in China had paid bribes, will not
be charged because the U.S. companies turned themselves in, U.S.
officials said on Tuesday.
These were the first cases in which the U.S. Department of
Justice publicly acknowledged deciding not to prosecute since
the agency launched a year-long pilot program in April to show
leniency to companies that share information about bribes by
employees.
The U.S. Justice Department said in letters on Tuesday to
Akamai and Nortek, which Reuters reviewed, that it had closed
its investigations into the companies. Their "prompt voluntary
self-disclosure" and cooperation won them decisions not to
prosecute, the agency said in the so-called declination letters.
The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act makes it a crime to bribe
overseas officials to win business. For firms under
investigation for bribery, a written confirmation from the
Justice Department declining to prosecute is considered among
the best possible outcomes.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also said in a
statement on Tuesday that it would not charge Akamai and Nortek
after they agreed to forfeit profits made as a result of the
bribes.
Akamai, an internet services provider based in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, will pay the SEC $671,885, the agency said.
Nortek, a building products manufacturer based in Providence,
Rhode Island, will pay $322,058.
Many corporate counsels had questioned whether
self-reporting bribery allegations to the Justice Department
would win them lower penalties.
"The perception was that there was no difference," U.S.
Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell said in an interview
last week. "So we wanted to create a delta that would be
transparent and visible."
The SEC said Akamai's foreign subsidiary arranged $40,000 in
payments to Chinese officials to sell a state-owned enterprise
100 times more network capacity than it needed. Nortek's China
unit made $290,000 in improper payments and gifts to Chinese
officials to get better treatment from the country's regulators,
such as lower taxes, the SEC said.
"The involved parties were terminated and Akamai immediately
began an aggressive remediation plan," said company spokesman
Jeffrey Young said.
Nortek's spokeswoman and lawyer could not be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Joel Schectman and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Richard Chang)