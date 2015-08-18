By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 18 A U.S. appeals court declared
on Tuesday that a portion of the Securities and Exchange
Commission's "conflict minerals" rule violates companies' free
speech, handing a partial victory to the corporate trade groups
that had challenged the regulation.
The SEC's conflict minerals rule requires companies to
disclose if their products contain certain minerals from a
war-torn part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Tuesday's decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit upholds a previous court decision.
That decision found the SEC could not force companies to
publicly declare whether their products have "not been found to
be DRC conflict free" because of free speech concerns.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Lambert)