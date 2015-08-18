WASHINGTON Aug 18 A U.S. appeals court declared on Tuesday that a portion of the Securities and Exchange Commission's "conflict minerals" rule violates companies' free speech, handing a partial victory to the corporate trade groups that had challenged the regulation.

The SEC's conflict minerals rule requires companies to disclose if their products contain certain minerals from a war-torn part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tuesday's decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upholds a previous court decision.

That decision found the SEC could not force companies to publicly declare whether their products have "not been found to be DRC conflict free" because of free speech concerns.

