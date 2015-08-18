(Updates throughout with more details on the case, background,
comment from SEC)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Aug 18 A U.S. appeals court declared
on Tuesday that the Securities and Exchange Commission cannot
force public companies to declare whether their products may
contain "conflict minerals" from a war-torn part of Africa
because it violates their free speech.
The 2-1 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit hands a partial victory to the three
corporate trade groups who had challenged the SEC's rule, saying
it wrongfully forces them to publicly bash their own products.
The SEC's conflict minerals rule is a provision mandated by
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
It requires manufacturers to conduct due diligence on their
supply chains to try and track the origins of minerals including
tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten to determine if they may have
come from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The measure is strongly backed by human rights groups who
say such disclosures can help consumers and investors who wish
to avoid any minerals that might have helped fund rebel groups.
But trade groups including the National Association of
Manufacturers argued the rule was costly, burdensome and forced
companies to publicly wear a scarlet letter if in fact the
minerals did originate in a conflict zone.
Tuesday's ruling still largely upholds the majority of the
SEC's conflict minerals rules, which went into effect last year.
Companies still must conduct due diligence and file reports
to the SEC with their findings, but they are not required to
state whether or not the products are deemed "conflict free."
The decision on Tuesday marks the second time that the
three-judge panel has reviewed the regulator's conflict minerals
rule.
In April 2014, the panel issued the same findings, but the
SEC asked for a re-hearing, after the U.S. appeals court later
upheld another federal regulation requiring companies to label
the origins of meat.
Tuesday's decision, however, found that the meat labeling
case is distinct from the conflict minerals rule because
labeling meat relates to "curing consumer deception" while
disclosing conflict minerals does not deal with advertising or
point of sale disclosures.
The court also questioned the point of the SEC's rule and
whether it would truly help diminish the humanitarian crisis,
saying such an impact is "entirely unproven and rests on pure
speculation."
An SEC spokesman said the agency is still reviewing the
court's decision and had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Susan
Heavey)