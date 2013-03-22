By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 22
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. securities regulators
sought to convince a federal appeals court on Friday they
followed the mandate of Congress when they adopted a rule last
year forcing energy and mining companies to disclose payments to
foreign governments.
The case involved a lawsuit filed against the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in October by the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute, and two
other groups.
The plaintiffs are challenging a rule known as "resource
extraction," one of three sets of mining-related disclosure
rules that were inserted into the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.
The resource extraction rule is championed by human rights
organizations like Oxfam, the U.S. State Department, and a
bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers who have said it could be an
important step toward curbing corruption.
The business groups call it one of the most burdensome rules
in the SEC's history, saying it will impose more than $14
billion in costs on U.S. companies while providing no real
benefits to investors.
Friday's oral arguments in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia mark the second time the SEC has faced a
legal challenge by business groups to rules stemming from the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The SEC has already seen its Dodd-Frank "proxy access" rule,
which empowered shareholders to nominate directors, overturned
in 2011.
The central argument by the groups fighting the rule is a
familiar one for the SEC, namely that the agency failed to
properly weigh the economic impact of the regulation. That
argument has led to the downfall of several prior SEC rules,
including proxy access.
On Friday, little time was dedicated in oral arguments to a
discussion of cost-benefit analysis.
Instead, most of the judges' questions hinged on other
matters, including whether the rule infringes on First Amendment
free speech rights and whether the SEC could have narrowed the
scope of the rule.
Judges also separately questioned whether the appellate
court has jurisdiction to hear the case, after a human rights
group filed a motion challenging the court venue.
On the First Amendment debate, the groups say the rule
violates companies' free speech by forcing them to engage in
speech they don't want to make and violating their "contractual
and legal commitments."
That point was of particular interest to Judge David
Sentelle, part of the court's conservative wing, who repeatedly
questioned the SEC about how U.S. government interests trump the
speech of corporations.
William Shirey, the attorney arguing for the SEC, told the
three-judge panel that the "factual data" disclosed in the rule
"just doesn't touch upon the core values" of the First
Amendment, and that the information is important for the
government to obtain.
"Ultimately, the disclosures here are part of a broader
package of foreign policy programs that have long been
established to provide transparency to payments in resource-
rich countries," he said.
Sentelle appeared skeptical. "I don't get a real clear idea
of what the governmental interest is that is served by this
intrusion of free speech," he said.
GRANULAR DISCLOSURE
The business groups are particularly upset about the
granular level of detail the SEC requires companies to disclose.
The rule requires companies to break down every payment by
project. They argue the SEC has the authority to interpret the
rule more narrowly by requiring only an aggregate compilation of
the data at a country level to avoid forcing the companies to
disclose trade secrets or pricing strategies.
The SEC, however, contends that an aggregation would run
counter to congressional intent and defeat the purpose of the
rule.
That prompted some targeted questioning from Judge David
Tatel, who asked whether the law was truly clear on this point
because it only called for a compilation of data "to the extent
practicable" and did not use the word "disclosure."
"What in this language makes this unambiguous? That is
what I am having trouble with," he told the SEC.
Friday's challenge to the resource extraction rule was led
by Gibson Dunn attorney Eugene Scalia, the son of Supreme Court
Justice Antonin Scalia and the same attorney who led the
successful legal challenge of the SEC's proxy access rule.
The case is American Petroleum Institute et al v. SEC, D.C.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-1398.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Stella
Dawson; editing by Andrew Hay)