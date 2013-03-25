March 25 A U.S. federal judge in Boston wants
answers from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney,
questioning whether a news release about an investment adviser
may have tainted a separate criminal trial of the same
individual on a tax matter.
Legal experts say the SEC attorney has become ensnared in a
rare and unusually strict enforcement of a local court rule that
some believe is at odds with constitutional protections on free
speech.
U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf has ordered SEC attorney
Julie Riewe to explain why her comments about investment adviser
Gregg Caplitz did not violate a rule prohibiting lawyers from
making "extrajudicial statements" that could taint a jury pool.
She must turn in her response to the court by Tuesday.
In a March 18 press release, the SEC announced it had
obtained an emergency court order to freeze Caplitz's assets on
allegations that he and his firm Insight Onsite Strategic
Management were using $1.1 million raised from investors for
purposes other than the hedge fund they claimed to manage.
In the release, Riewe, a deputy chief in the SEC's asset
management enforcement unit, said Caplitz and his firm "conjured
up a hedge fund to lure longtime clients into investing
substantial amounts of money that became nothing more than a
slush fund to pay bills for others."
Caplitz is also a defendant in a separate, pending criminal
tax case in the same federal court district, that is slated for
trial in September.
Riewe should "address whether she was aware when she made
her statement that Gregg D. Caplitz is also a defendant in a
pending criminal case ... and whether she or the SEC have
communicated or cooperated with government agents," wrote Wolf,
a judge who has challenged government parties in the past, in an
order issued last week.
Legal experts say that Wolf's effort to enforce the court's
extrajudicial statement rules is rare.
On the few occasions when similar rules are enforced by
judges, they tend to involve high-profile criminal matters like
the case of Durham County District Attorney Michael Nifong, who
was disbarred in 2007 for making improper pre-trial statements
in the Duke lacrosse rape case.
But those familiar with Wolf's career say the SEC should
take his order seriously.
"He is a stickler for rules. That is No. 1. He takes the
rules against generating pre-trial publicity very seriously,"
said Harvey Silverglate, a civil liberties and criminal defense
attorney in Boston.
A clerk in Wolf's chamber was not immediately available for
comment.
Wallace "Gene" Shipp, the bar counsel for the District of
Columbia bar, said he could not speak specifically to this
matter.
Generally, though, he said if a judge is not satisfied in
this type of instance, he can hold an attorney in contempt or
file a complaint with the court's local grievance committee or
with any bar association where the lawyer is admitted.
Riewe is licensed with the bar associations in Washington,
D.C. and California.
Riewe referred all questions on Wolf's order to SEC
spokesman Kevin Callahan, who said the agency "will respond to
the court with the information requested."
Jane Peachy, Caplitz's attorney in the criminal tax case,
declined to comment. However, Jeffrey Denner, the attorney for a
co-defendant in the criminal matter, said he was aware of Wolf's
order, but he would reserve his comments for court.
Andrew Perlman, a professor at Suffolk University Law
School, said Wolf is ultimately trying to determine whether
Riewe's comments were "in some way offering an opinion about the
guilt of the defendant" in the ongoing criminal matter.
If she was working with prosecutors, he said, then the odds
of finding a violation "are more likely." But Perlman said on
their face, the comments do not seem like a flagrant violation.
The Massachusetts district court's rules state that "no
lawyer or law firm" should publicly disseminate statements if
there is a "reasonable likelihood that such dissemination will
interfere with a fair trial."
Legal experts, however, say the SEC still has the
constitution on its side, and a 1991 Supreme Court decision in
Gentile vs. State Bar of Nevada.
In that 5-4 decision, the high court ruled somewhat narrowly
on just how much lawyers' speech could be restricted, saying it
could be limited only if the speech would pose a "substantial
likelihood of material prejudice" to the proceedings.
The Massachusetts court's rule, by contrast, is far more
sweeping, and some experts including Stephen Gillers, a
professor of law and ethics specialist at New York University's
School of Law, believe that the rule violates First Amendment
speech protections.
"It is probably unconstitutional," Gillers said. "The
Massachusetts District Court would be well-advised to revisit
its rules."
The criminal case is US. v. Gregg D. Caplitz, et al, U.S.
District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 12-10015.
The civil case is Securities and Exchange Commission v.
Caplitz, et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts,
No. 13-10612.