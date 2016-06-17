By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, June 17
NEW YORK, June 17 A federal appeals court in
Atlanta ruled on Friday that district courts cannot hear
challenges to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's use
of in-house administrative proceedings to pursue enforcement
cases.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals became the fourth
federal appeals court to rule for the SEC, which critics say can
benefit from pursuing enforcement cases in-house because they
offer procedural advantages that can make it easier to win.
By a 3-0 vote, the appeals court threw out preliminary
injunctions that had blocked the SEC from pursuing two cases.
In one, the SEC accused Gray Financial Group Inc and two
executives of steering public pension funds to invest in
alternative investments they knew did not comply with Georgia
law, enabling them to collect extra fees.
The SEC, in the other case, alleged that the real estate
developer Charles Hill committed insider trading.
Lawyers representing the Gray defendants and Hill did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Targets who have challenged SEC in-house courts have argued
that the appointment of SEC administrative law judges, and
hurdles that can make it impossible for the president to remove
them, make the proceedings unconstitutional.
But in Friday's decision, Circuit Judge Jill Pryor said
Congress intended to deprive federal district courts of
jurisdiction over such claims.
She nonetheless said "we are without doubt" that the Gray
defendants, Hill and others in similar positions can receive
meaningful judicial review of their claims.
New York financier Lynn Tilton is among others to challenge
the constitutionality of SEC in-house courts. A federal appeals
court in New York rejected her challenge on June 1.
The cases are Hill v SEC, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 15-12831; and Gray Financial Group v. SEC in the
same court, No. 15-13738.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)